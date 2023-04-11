Odisha: SRC writes to collectors on heat wave situation

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner of the Government of Odisha has written to all Collectors in the State on preparedness and precautionary measures to be taken to tackle the heat wave situation during summer, 2023.

In a letter issued today from the Office of the SRC, the Collectors were asked that steps may be taken as preparedness and precautionary measures in the district.

Here are some important measures suggested in the said letter:

Public awareness is the key to check heat wave-related illnesses and casualties. Hence, awareness campaigns may be taken up immediately to make people aware about the risks associated with heat wave, identifying the risk, “Do’s and Don’ts” to protect oneself from the said risks and what to do if someone is ‘ affected.

Preventive maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems should start immediately if not already taken up.

Steps may be taken to release water through canals from reservoirs depending on the requirement.

“Paniya Jala Seva Kendras” (Drinking Water Kiosks) are required to be opened by Urban Local Bodies/ Gram Panchayats at marketplaces, bus stands and other congregation points.

Construction/ repair of shallow vats may also be ensured for roaming livestock. Suitable IEC measures may be taken up on care of animals during summer to prevent them from heat wave.

In Schools, Colleges and other Academic/ Technical institutions, extra care has to be taken to ensure availability of drinking water. Wherever required, tube wells inside the school campus may be repaired to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply. Sufficient ORS are also to be kept in schools, and colleges and provided to students/ staff requiring the same. Outdoor activities have to be restricted so as the students not to be exposed to heat wave conditions.

Anganwadi Centres may remain open in the morning hours only. Availability of portable water in all AWCs must be checked and ensured. Sufficient nos. of ORS packets should also be available with ASHA and A\I/Ws.

Sufficient life-saving medicines, saline, and ORS may be stored in dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs and Subdivision/ District Headquarters Hospitals to meet the requirement.

All public transport vehicles must carry sufficient portable water and ORS packets to be provided to passengers/ staff requiring the same. During severe heatwave conditions, the timings of non-air-conditioned public transport services may have to be rescheduled avoiding their plying during peak hours of heat wave.

The timing for the engagement of labourers and workmen at worksites may be rescheduled. No work should be executed during peak hours during the heat wave period.

The uninterrupted power supply shall be maintained by the Distribution Companies during the summer months. In case, load-shedding is absolutely necessary in some areas, the schedule must be announced for the information of consumers sufficiently in advance.