Gruesome! Man kills wife, chops-off body & dumps into river before surrendering in Odisha

Berhampur: In a gruesome incident, a man killed his wife and dumped her body into Rushikulya River after chopping-off into different parts at Bhagbanpur village under Suruda police station limit of Ganjam district.

One Narayan Muli reportedly killed his wife Buli Muli by strangulating her with the help of a belt. Later, he cut her hands, legs, thighs and neck into pieces and threw them in the river.

As confessed by the accused husband, who surrendered before the Suruda police after comtting the crime, the couple had a love marriage and tied the knot three months ago after getting approval from their families.

Though the police are yet to know the motive of the murder, they went to the river side along with the accused and tried to search for the woman’s body, but in vain.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case against Narayan and started an investigation.

