ASCI praises KISS for empowering tribals through education

Bhubaneswar: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) at Hyderabad has highly appreciated the impact of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), which has been empowering tribals through education for the last 30 years.

ASCI, which carried out impact assessment of various programmes of KISS over the last one year and conducted a thorough review of various functions of KISS, expressed its confidence in the institute as it presented a related report to the founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta at its premises in Hyderabad.

KISS, the world’s largest tribal institute, has always been working towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It was against this background that ASCI carried out an assessment of KISS.

In this report, the programmes and all kinds of impacts of KISS were praised by the ASCI. Dr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to ASCI for appreciating KISS’s work.

ASCI is the oldest research and training institute of the Government of India. It is the third institute of its kind in the world and the only institute in Asia.

During his visit, Dr. Samanta also delivered lectures at two places in Hyderabad.