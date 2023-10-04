GRS found dead in Ganjam of Odisha, murder suspected

In a shocking incident, a gram rozgar sevak GRS was found dead in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports. 

Khallikote: In a shocking incident, a gram rozgar sevak GRS was found dead in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the body of the GRS was found with multiple injuries on the road. The incident took place at Kaniaribadi village under Beguniapada police limits in Ganjam.

The deceased GRS has been identified as Sunil Mohanty. He was posted at Sanaustapada panchayat.

The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the local police. The police immediately reached the spot and started and investigation.

From preliminary investigation it is suspected that the death was a murder. A detailed investigation is underway in this matter. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

