Girl going to perform Makara Sankranti ritual gang-raped in Baripada of Odisha

Baripada: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped while she was going to perform some rituals on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Odisha’s Baripada town on Thursday.

The Baripada town police arrested two persons, Sanu Singh and Suresh Singh of Baripada after the victim lodged an FIR in this connection.

The incident occurred in Kalikapur area under Baripada Town Police limits in Mayurbhanj district in the early hours of Thursday.

As per reports, the victim was returning after lighting the Makara fire in a field in the wee hours of the day, when two youths of the locality took her forcibly and raped her at a secluded place near the river bed.

Later, the girl somehow managed to escape the spot and narrated her ordeal to her elder sister following which a complaint was lodged at the Baripada Town police station.