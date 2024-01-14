Girl from Odisha killed in Bengaluru, step father’s role suspected

Jagatsinghpur: In an unfortunate incident, a minor girl from Odisha has been killed in Bengaluru by some unidentified persons. The deceased has been identified as Subhasmita Behera aka Khusi.

One Sasmita Behera, the daughter of Babuli Behera of Badabag village in Jagatsinghpur district had married to a man in Daspalla area of Nayagarh district 14 years ago. However, her husband died two years ago.

After her husband’s death, Sasmita along with her son and daughter came to live with her father’s house in Badabag village. However, she married to a youth from Bhadrak a month ago. Later, the entire family went to Bengaluru, where Sasmita and her husband were working in a private company.

However, her daughter Khusi was found dead from their rented house yesterday morning. On being informed, Rajanukunte police launched an investigation into the matter. Cops have detained three persons for interrogation. The body was also sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Khusi’s uncles suspected her step father’s role in the murder and demanded a fair probe.

