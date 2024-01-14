January 17 declared govt holiday in Odisha for inauguration of Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patanik announced January 17 (Wednesday) as the government holiday in view of the inauguration of the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa or temple heritage corridor project in Puri.

As per the announcement of the Chief Minister, all government offices, schools and colleges of the state will remain closed on January 17.

As per a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the inauguration ceremony of the Shreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa is going to be held with great devotion and enthusiasm on January 17. This project will be a unique identity and pride of each Odias and entire Odisha, it said.

In view of the fact that the devotees of Mahaprabhu Sreejagannath, the adorable deity and the symbol of all-religious harmony, can happily participate in this program and plead for devotion to the Lord, the CM has declared the day (January 17) as an official holiday, the press release added.