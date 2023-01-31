Fire near district registration office Cuttack, 2 injured

Cuttack: A fire has broken out in a house near the district registration office in Chandini Chowk area of Cuttack on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, two people have been injured in the fire which broke out in a house near the district registration office.

Two persons who have sustained injuries in the fire mishap have been rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to latest information, two fire tender teams have been deployed to douse the flames.

Further details awaited.