Fire in Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, rescue operation underway

Bhubaneswar: There has been a fire in Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the fire has been detected to have started in the Excise Department which is housed in the first floor of the Lok Seva Bhawan.

It is worth mentioning that, the source of the fire is yet to be ascertained. But supposedly the fire occured due to a short circuit.

Further, the fire extinguishing operation is underway by the fire department. Thick smoke is seen emanating from the building, said reports.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

