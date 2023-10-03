Interim budget to be passed in Odisha Assembly today

The interim budget shall be passed in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday, said reliable reports. 

Bhubaneswar: The interim budget shall be passed in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday, said reliable reports. The interim budget had been presented on September 22 in the House by Bikram Keshari Arukha the Minister of Finance of Odisha.

Today the Odisha assembly is all set to resume after a gap of two days. There may be disruption of the proceedings of the house by the opposition since two members of BJP had been suspended in the last session.

On Tuesday during the question hour the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Housing and Urban development, Forest and Environment, Information and Public relations department are expected to answer.

Further, it is worth mentioning that the CAG (comptroller and auditor general) reports shall be presented in the house.

