Extortion in the name of D-brothers lands 2 in custody in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In an interesting case in Cuttack city of Odisha two people landed in police custody for trying to extort money using the name of the famous gangsters D Brothers said reports on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that, two miscreants were using the name of the famous gangster Dhalasamanta brothers and trying to extort money from a businessman in Cuttack city of Odisha.

Reports said that, a businessman in Chhatra Bazar area of Cuttack complained that two miscreants were demanding Rs 5 lakh saying that they were close aides of the notorious D brother gang.

The accused identified as Kamal Kant Barik and Dilip Kumar Das have been arrested by the Chauliaganj police. As much as 92 thousand rupees in cash was seized from the two accused persons.

It is worth mentioning here that there are a number of cases against both of them in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal. Additional DCP Anil Mishra informed the media in this regard. Detailed reports waited in this regard.