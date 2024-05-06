IPL 2024: Anshul Kamboj set for debut as MI win toss, elect to bowl against SRH

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Mumbai Indians made one change in their Playing XI, handing a debut to Anshul Kamboj, who comes in place of Gerald Coetzee.

Pandya said, “The wickets look fresh and might have something for the new ball. We want to make sure we use it. One change: Gerald misses out and Anshul Kamboj makes his debut,” said Pandya during the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too made a change, bringing in Mayank Agarwal into the playing XI to bat at No.3.

“We have got Mayank Agarwal back, batting at No.3. We have got four games left and probably need to win two to make it to the top four but we cannot think too far ahead. Too much blue in the stands and not much orange, it’s going to be noisy, I think. Wankhede always has been like that,” said Pat Cummins.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact substitutes: Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan

Impact Substitutes: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat.