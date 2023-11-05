Former Odisha Speaker Maheswar Mohanty’s Condition Remains Critical

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Speaker Maheswar Mohanty’s condition persists as critical with no improvement in his health said reliable reports in this regard on Sunday.

According to an official press release by the private hospital in which Mohanty is being treated, the doctors said that the health condition of Mohanty remains in a serious state.

The press release further said that, despite unwavering efforts from the medical team at the private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to the reports, there has been no change in his condition and Maheswar Mohanty remains in a grave state.

The press release reads as follows:

“Update, November 5th 2023: Former Speaker Shri Mr. Maheswar Mohanty’s Condition

Persists as Critical with No Improvement. His Health Remains in a Serious State. Despite

unwavering efforts from the medical team at Care Hospitals Bhubaneswar, there has been

no change in his condition and Shri. Maheswar Mohanty remains in a grave state.”