Body of man found hanging at house in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Odisha
Body of man found hanging at house

Keonjhar: The body of a man was found hanging at his house in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday. The matter was reported from the Daitari village under Daitari Police Station limits in Ghatagan area of the district.

Though the identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained he was said to be an employee of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

As per reports, the house of the employee was locked for long hours today in the OMC colony. Later, his body was found hanging at his house.

After getting information personnel from Daitari Police Station went to the spot and seized the body. They sent the body for autopsy and initiated probe.

As per preliminary reports, the reason of the death is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation of the case is underway.

