Convoy attacked by terrorists in J&K has been secured: IAF

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Saturday that its convoy that was attacked by terrorists in J&K’s Poonch district has been secured.

The Air Force said in a post on X, “An Indian Air Force vehicle was attacked by militants in Poonch district near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress.”

The terrorists attacked the Air Force vehicle at the Gursai forests in the Mendhar area of Poonch district late on Saturday afternoon.

Rashtriya Rifles and other security forces rushed to the spot and engaged the terrorists in a gunfight, which is going on.

Sources said five Air Force personnel were injured in the initial firing by the terrorists, who have been airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, the headquarters of the Northern Command, for treatment.

There is no official word on the nature of injuries yet.