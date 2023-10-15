Excise department issues show-cause notice to 5 dance bars in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Excise Department of Odisha has issued a show cause notice to five dance bars at Cuttack road area in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The show cause was served to these five bars in Bhubaneswar after they had got evidence regarding showering of currency notes.

The department has also planned to raid at night clubs and pubs in the city.

Yesterday late night, Commissionerate Police conducted raids at various bars and pubs in Bhubaneswar as it was found that several bars in the city were operating beyond the stipulated timings. A majority of the bars in Patia and Chandrasekharpur areas were found to operating till 2:30 a.m.