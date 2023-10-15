Commissionerate Police conducts massive checking in night clubs, bars in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police conducted surprise raids on several night clubs, pubs and dance bars in Odisha’s capital in view of forthcoming puja festival.

The raids were conducted at various bars, and nightclubs in Chandrasekharpur, Patia, Cuttack Road, Mancheswar, and Infocity.

According to reports, the night clubs and pubs were found closing till 2.30 am with come customers coming out and wandering in front of the pubs and they have been operating beyond the stipulated timings.

All these enforcement drives are being conducted under safe city drive Bhubaneswar.