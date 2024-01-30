Ex-Superintendent of excise sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, fined Rs 50K

Cuttack: Special Judge of Special Court in Cuttack today convicted Ashok Kumar Jena, the ex-Superintendent of Excise (Retired) of Ganjam district, and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him saying that in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more.
It is to be noted here that Jena was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack TR No.06/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets.
Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the former Superintendent of Excise (Retired) following his conviction, said sources.