Ex-Superintendent of excise sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, fined Rs 50K

Cuttack: Special Judge of Special Court in Cuttack today convicted Ashok Kumar Jena, the ex-Superintendent of Excise (Retired) of Ganjam district, and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him saying that in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more.

It is to be noted here that Jena was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack TR No.06/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the former Superintendent of Excise (Retired) following his conviction, said sources.

Also Read: Fight Between 2 Sevayat Groups Relating To Sale Of Jagannath Temple Flag