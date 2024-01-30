Fight between 2 sevayat groups relating to sale of Jagannath Temple flag

Puri: In a shocking incident, there has been a fight between two Sevayat groups relating to sale of Jagannath Temple flag in Puri on Tuesday.

Reports say that, there was a fight between Chunara sevayats and Khuntia Mekap sevayats relating to the sale of the Nilachakra bana (flag).

Latest reports say that, complaints have been filed at the Singhadwar Police Station by both the Chunara sevayats and Khuntia Mekap sevayats in this matter.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the fight started when the Khuntia Mekap sevayats were selling holy Jagannath Temple flag to which the Chunara sevayats protested. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.