Eminent Odia Film Writer Ranjit Patnaik Passes Away

Cuttack: Eminent Odia film and dialogue writer Ranjit Patnaik passed away today at his residence CDA area of Cuttack.

He was 65-years-old.

As per reports, Patnaik died due to liver failure. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis since a long time.

Patnaik started his career back in 1999 as a writer.

He has written for as many as 20 Odia movies including Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan, Premare Premare, Mu Eka Tumara and many more.

The entire Odia film industry expressed condolence on his death.

