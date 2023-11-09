Duplicate ghee manufacturing unit busted in Berhampur, 1 arrested

Berhampur: A duplicate ghee manufacturing unit was busted in Housing Board area under the Badabazaar Police station limits of Berhampur City in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

Acting on a tip off, a team of cops conducted a raid and busted the duplicate ghee manufacturing unit. They also seized a huge quantity of things used to make the ghee were seized from the spot, this includes black mobil oil, low graded palmolein oil and chemicals.

Police also arrested a man whom they identified as E. Rajeswar Patra, said sources adding that he was manufacturing the adulterated ghee and circulating it in the market across the state and outside the State. He used to sell the ghee in the name of ‘Maa Sree Banadurga Ghee’.

Interrogation of the accused to find out other involvement and more details about the illegal activity is underway. He was forwarded to the court after his medical examination.