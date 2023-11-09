Admit card of 2nd Half Yearly Language Test and Single Subject Examination released, download here

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today released the admit card of 2nd Half Yearly language test in Odia and Single subject examination in Odia.

As per the reports of BSE, a total 297 candidates will appear for the Half Yearly language test and 3494 candidates will appear for Single Subject Examination.

The examinations will be conducted at 23 examination centres throughout the state on November 15 as per the following timings:

Half Yearly:

Written- 8 AM to 9 AM

Oral- 10 AM onwards

Single Subject:

8 AM to 10.30 AM

Important links to download the admit cards.