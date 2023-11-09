Admit card of 2nd Half Yearly Language Test and Single Subject Examination released, download here

2nd Half Yearly Language Test Admit card
Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today released the admit card of 2nd Half Yearly language test in Odia and Single subject examination in Odia.

As per the reports of BSE, a total 297 candidates will appear for the Half Yearly language test and 3494 candidates will appear for Single Subject Examination.

The examinations will be conducted at 23 examination centres throughout the state on November 15 as per the following timings:

Half Yearly:

  • Written- 8 AM to 9 AM
  • Oral- 10 AM onwards

Single Subject:

  • 8 AM to 10.30 AM

“The admit card of 2nd Half Yearly language test in Odia and Single subject examination in Odia, 2023 is available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in. 297 no. of candidates are appearing for the Half Yearly language test and 3494 no. of candidates are appearing for Single Subject Examination. The candidates will appear in 23 examination centres throughout the state. The examination will be conducted on 15/11/2023,” said a notification released by the board.

Important links to download the admit cards.

