Digital India: CSC ‘Diwas’ celebrated in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 3
CSC Diwas celebrated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Common Services Centers (CSC) Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) observed the CSC Diwas on Saturday, 2022. The event was held at the Geeta Godinda Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

More than 50 village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) of the CSC SPV Odisha Office Staff and Khurda Model VLE Society took part in the celebration.

CSC Diwas celebrated in Bhubaneswar

Swarnaprava Singh CSC SPV Odisha state head, Dillip Dash, Sr Manager, Subhendu Pandia SPM, Amresh Nayak Sr Manager, Satya Bikash Biswal Sr Manager, Dr Rajesh Das, the nodal officer Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) were among other dignitaries who attended the program.

CSC Diwas celebrated in Bhubaneswar

On the occasion, CSC VLE Trinath Pradhan of Khurda was felicitated on CSC Diwas workshop for top performance in Dakmitra Service.

Likewise, VLE Babuna Naik of Nayagarh was felicitated for best Tele-law VLE of Odisha. He registered more than 1000 cases and creating awareness in his Locality.

Similarly, CSC VLE Bijay Jena of Khuda in Odisha was felicitated for achieving no 1 in Motor and Health Insurance service in Odisha.

CSC Diwas celebrated in Bhubaneswar

While the welcome address was given by Dillip Dash, Sr.Manager , CSC SPV, vote of thanks was presented by Dillip Dash, Sr.Manager , CSC SPV.

Key note addresses were given by Dr. Rajesh Das, the Assistant Director AGRIL (Cordn)-cum-NODAL OFFICER, PMFBY-cum-CHIEF STATISTICIAN, Government of Odisha, Satya Bikash Biswal, CSC SPV, Amresh Nayak, Sr.Manager, CSC SPV, and Subhendu Pandia,SPM, CSC SPV.

CSC Diwas celebrated in Bhubaneswar

It is to be noted here that the CSC e-Governance Services India, a special purpose vehicle under Digital India programme, is celebrating its ‘CSC Diwas’ on July 16 since 2020.

CSC Diwas celebrated in Bhubaneswar

You might also like
State

Two youths stuck as water in Nagabali River ingressed all of a sudden; Watch

State

Odisha: Lookout circular against 3 Chinese nationals in loan app scam

State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: Recovered cases touch 600 mark in last 24 hours

Education

ICSE Class 10th result declared, know how to check your score cards

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.