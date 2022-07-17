Digital India: CSC ‘Diwas’ celebrated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Common Services Centers (CSC) Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) observed the CSC Diwas on Saturday, 2022. The event was held at the Geeta Godinda Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

More than 50 village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) of the CSC SPV Odisha Office Staff and Khurda Model VLE Society took part in the celebration.

Swarnaprava Singh CSC SPV Odisha state head, Dillip Dash, Sr Manager, Subhendu Pandia SPM, Amresh Nayak Sr Manager, Satya Bikash Biswal Sr Manager, Dr Rajesh Das, the nodal officer Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) were among other dignitaries who attended the program.

On the occasion, CSC VLE Trinath Pradhan of Khurda was felicitated on CSC Diwas workshop for top performance in Dakmitra Service.

Likewise, VLE Babuna Naik of Nayagarh was felicitated for best Tele-law VLE of Odisha. He registered more than 1000 cases and creating awareness in his Locality.

Similarly, CSC VLE Bijay Jena of Khuda in Odisha was felicitated for achieving no 1 in Motor and Health Insurance service in Odisha.

While the welcome address was given by Dillip Dash, Sr.Manager , CSC SPV, vote of thanks was presented by Dillip Dash, Sr.Manager , CSC SPV.

Key note addresses were given by Dr. Rajesh Das, the Assistant Director AGRIL (Cordn)-cum-NODAL OFFICER, PMFBY-cum-CHIEF STATISTICIAN, Government of Odisha, Satya Bikash Biswal, CSC SPV, Amresh Nayak, Sr.Manager, CSC SPV, and Subhendu Pandia,SPM, CSC SPV.

It is to be noted here that the CSC e-Governance Services India, a special purpose vehicle under Digital India programme, is celebrating its ‘CSC Diwas’ on July 16 since 2020.