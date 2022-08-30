odisha female elephant death
Representational Image

Death Of 2 Female Elephants In Odisha; 2 Officers Suspended

By Sudeshna Panda 8 0

Keonjhar: Two female elephants died after they came in contact with live electric wires in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday evening.

The RCCF (Regional Chief Conservator of Forest) has suspended Sadar range forester and forest guard after the above-stated incident.

The said officers have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

It is noteworthy that the Forest Department has issued a show-cause notice issued to the Odisha electricity department.

According to reports, the incident took place on the premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Sadar range.

According to reports, two of the pachyderms came in contact with the low-lying electric wires while trying to eat branches of the tree.

The staff and forest department officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel rates continue to remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

State

Youth jumps into Mahanadi river in Cuttack, Search underway

State

GST Raid In Jay Bajragnbali Ration Store In Bangomunda

Nation

Three more low-pressure likely to form over BoB in September: Meteorologist Jason…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.