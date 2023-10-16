Cuttack DCP issues traffic regulations for Dussehra 2023, see details here

Cuttack: In view of the ongoing festivities, the Cuttack DCP office has issued traffic regulations for Dussehra 2023 in the city. According to the DCP office, the traffic restrictions will remain in force till October 24, 2023.

Here are the detailed traffic regulations:

The one-way traffic regulation shall start from Sashti and continue till Dussehra. There shall be separate arrangement for the immersion (visarjan) ceremony on October 23. Traffic regulations for Dussehra 2023 shall be enforced from October 20 to October 24 in 33 places and points across Cuttack city. All the of goddess Durga shall be immersed by October 26, till such time the traffic regulations shall be in force. For the immersion ceremony, points/places in the City shall have independent traffic arrangements. It has been further clarified that, the traffic regulations shall not be applicable for police, fire personnel, excise officials and ambulance

The detailed traffic regulations for Dussehra 2023 for Cuttack shall be published at a later date. Detailed reports in this regard is awaited.