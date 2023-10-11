Durga Puja 2023: Cuttack Commissionerate Police issues helpline numbers for public to inform about extortion

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police in Cuttack of Odisha issued a phone (Helpline) number for general public to inform about extortion during the festive season.

Cuttack DCP, Pinak Mishra issued two helpline numbers – 8763068167 and 6370701550 – through which people can file complaint regarding extortion of money.

The DCP assured not to reveal the identity of the informers and said that the decision has been taken with the aim for the zero tolerance of crimes especially demanding illegal subscription (extortion) during the festive season.