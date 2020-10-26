Cuttack: As many as 41 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Monday.

Out of the new 41 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 13 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while seven cases have been detected from home quarantine and 21 are local contact cases.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 14,581, out of which 13,685 Covid patients have recovered while 66 persons have succumbed to the virus.

The active cases of the city currently stand at 830, the civic body said.

“Another 62 recoveries (25th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.