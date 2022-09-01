CRUT gets Smart Solution Challenge and Inclusive Cities Award-2022

New Delhi: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has been consistently recognised both at the national and international levels due to its remarkable initiatives towards urban transport in the State and the improved Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride facilities available to the commuters.

Dipti Mahapatro, GM (P&A), CRUT received the Smart Solution Challenge and Inclusive Cities Award-2022 award on today from Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India Hardeep Singh Puri at New Delhi for CRUT’s innovative, inclusive and safe public transport services in the Capital Region of Odisha.

The public is the intended audience for CRUT’s services because of which it has ensured that its services are user-friendly. By reducing personal vehicle usage and using government provided public transport services of Mo Bus have resulted in improving consistent traffic problems in the Capital Region of Odisha.

With the recent introduction of Mo E-Ride (E-Rickshaws) in the city that are spearheaded by women, transgender and socially disadvantaged people, CRUT has taken a step forward in enhancing the Gender and Social Inclusivity in the mobility sector of the Capital Region of Odisha.

CRUT is the only public sector transit agency to provide 50% concession on Mo Bus fare to senior citizens. There are also several slabs in which concessions are provided to differently abled people and their companions.

“Commuters who have chosen Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride, have helped CRUT in bagging this recognition. CRUT through its various initiatives have ensured that its services are highly inclusive and user-friendly across all gender age and ability groups. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the State Government for its unwavering support which has led to the services of CRUT becoming the mobility lifeline of the Capital Region of Odisha”, said Shri Vijay Amruta Kulange, MD, CRUT.

Expressing her happiness, Dipti Mahapatro said, “Receiving the prestigious Award by United Nations – India and National Institute of Urban Affairs for CRUT at a National platform is very overwhelming. We are always working to provide passengers with better and safer travel experience. This award is a matter of pride for the entire State. Now Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride services have become a part of people’s daily life. We are grateful to the State Government and every passenger for the trust in the services of CRUT. This has been achieved due to the hard work and dedication of every member of the team who work tirelessly to provide excellent service at all times.”

E-Buses and E-Rickshaws were officially flagged off last month in the Capital Region of Odisha by the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paving way for Green Mobility