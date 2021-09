Bhubaneswar: As many as 6 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

With the death of the 6 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,098.

2 persons from Balasore and Puri district 1 from Cuttack and Khurda districts died due to Coronavirus.

