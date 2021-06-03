Bhubaneswar: As much as 1 kg 120 gram of brown sugar has been seized from three persons involved in an alleged drug peddling in Cuttack on Thursday. A case has been lodged in Madhupatna Police Station in this regard.

Acting on a tip-off the special squad conducted a raid in Tinigharia area and recovered 1 kg 120 gram brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from the accused persons. A bike, cash of Rs 17,300 and 4 mobile phones were also seized from them.

The accused persons have been identified as SK Gul Saruddin, Soubhagya Ranjan Singh and Lipu Behera from Jagatsinghpur district.

They were getting brown sugar from Jaleswar and illegally selling in different districts.

This year 24 peddlers arrested and forwarded to court by Cuttack Police.

“This year more than 3 kg brown sugar and 30 guns were seized in Cuttack by Urban Police, said Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.