Bombs hurled between 2 groups in Nayagarh, 12 injured

Nayagarh: As many as twelve persons were reportedly critical and two more sustained serious injuries after a bomb were hurled by one person in Kumbharpada village under Khadpada police limits in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

The critically injured have been identified as Ranjit Nayak and Dusasanna Nayak.

Report says, there was tension between Ranjit and Dusasanna familes for past some days. Dusasanna passed out some comments on Ranjit. And in a fit of rage a group led by Ranjit hurled bombs on his rivals. One of the crude bombs exploded injuring twelve people of the village.

On being informed, a team from Khadpada police station arrived at the village and brought the situation under control. The police also rushed the injured to the local Gania Hospital. Later, two critically injured were shifted to Capital hospital for treatment.