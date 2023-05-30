Bombing at water park in Malatipatpur, 7 arrested with firearms

Puri: As many as seven people were arrested by the police on Tuesday for their links with a case of bombing at the Malatipatpur water park in Puri district of Odisha.

A joint team of Chandanpur and Puri Sadar police arrested the accused persons after conducting raid at different places of the locality. Cops also seized three country-made pistols and four live bullets from their possessions.

A group of local youths went to the water park on May 25 and demanded for a free entry and parking after meeting its owner. Soon, a heated argument ensued between the water park owner and the youths after the former refused to comply with the latter.

Later, the miscreants reportedly hurled bomb at the Wonder World Water Park and Resort in Malatipatpur.

Police started an investigation into the matter based on the complaint filed by the water park owner and arrested the accused persons.

