Body of elderly man found in Malkangiri, probe underway
Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, there has been a death in Malkangiri District of Odisha on Wednesday said reliable reports.
According to reliable reports, an old man has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in the canal in the district headquarters.
The reason of the death is yet to be ascertained. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.