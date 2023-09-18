BMC’s monthly corporation meeting highlights development initiatives and governance actions

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) convened its monthly corporation meeting today at the BMC headquarters.

Chaired by Mayor Sulochana Das, the meeting brought together several prominent attendees, including MLA from Jatni Suresh Kumar Routray, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhara, Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, representatives of MLAs, standing committee members, corporators, Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi, Subhendu Kumar Sahu, Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, City Engineer Arun Kumar Sahu, line department officials, and BMC officials.

The meeting commenced with Mayor Sulochana Das addressing the attendees, during which all discussions from the previous meeting were approved. She also announced that detailed discussions regarding the allocation of the Chief Minister’s fund of 145 crores for the MUKTA scheme details would take place on the 23rd of September.

Acknowledging the ongoing developmental works in the BMC area, MLA Routray praised the Commissioner, Mayor, and the BMC team for halting waste dumping at Ddaruthenga Dumping Yard. He suggested prioritizing the roadwork on Ratha Road and including the third gender in the Jaga Mission within the BMC area. Plans were revealed to beautify Bhubaneswar’s four entrances, with a proposal to develop the Puri Bypass entrance and both sides of Kalinga Studio Square.

The meeting addressed issues related to street vendors and their resettlement to other locations to facilitate ongoing development work. Additionally, Instructions have been issued to halt all payments, withhold any remaining amounts, and potentially blacklist the contractor responsible for work in ward number 9 if the project is not completed by October 31st. Furthermore, fines may be imposed on agencies failing to adhere to proper garbage collection procedures.”

Mayor Sulochana Das instructed the swift and thorough cleaning of drains while addressing citizen concerns about garbage accumulation. She urged the R&B and other line departments to take immediate action on this issue.

With the festive Puja season approaching, preparations for roads, drains, and street lighting were discussed. Mayo requested that all corporators review the list of pending works for discussion in the next meeting. Ensuring the quality of road construction became a top priority, with directives for contractors to display information boards at the beginning and completion of projects, as well as citizen feedback collection.

The meeting also emphasized the removal of electric poles from the middle of the road by TPCODL and the requirement for agencies to display logos on their poles and install streetlights in each ward.

Lastly, it was decided that self-help groups (SHGs) would receive their salaries by the 10th of each month. The Commissioner issued orders for zonal Deputy Commissioners and line departments to closely monitor these initiatives.