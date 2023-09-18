Be alert! Rain with lightning to occur in these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of Odisha, informed the Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre here today.

As per the weatherman, light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of Cuttack and Malkangiri within next three hours.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a Low pressure area & wet spell likely to be formed over Odisha.

Current meteorological features indicate that widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over some districts of Odisha during next 4 days, said IMD adding that thunderstorms with lightning activity are very likely during next 2 days and it is advised to take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning.