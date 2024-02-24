Apartment thefts in Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police organises strategy meet

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has organised a two day strategy meet on 24th and 25th February to bust the cases of apartment thefts in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. On the first day of the meet all the police officers of Bhubaneswar UPD participated in the meet.

The Day One of the meet covered the topics –occurrences of apartment theft, investigation undertaken, modus operandi analysis, and identification of groups behind the crime, preventive strategies and role of all stakeholders in control of crime.

On this occasion a detailed discussion was held on all the topics and Investigating Officer (IO) of each of the case presented the details of their cases.

All the other officers participated in the brainstorming session held thereafter to chalk out different ways and means to detect the case. Possible groups behind the crime were identified and how to control the crime through collaboration with all the stakeholders was discussed.

On the 2nd Day of the meet tomorrow all the Apartment Owners’ Association Office bearers have been called to participate in the strategy meet. The role of Apartment owners in prevention of the crime, present security setup in the apartments and use of technologies available for better surveillance over the premises providing area security will be discussed.

The Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda presided over the meeting and told to tackle the crime through collaboration with all the stakeholders. Additional Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Awinash Kumar, DCP Bhubaneswar UPD Prateek Singh, DCP Special Crime Unit Umakanta Mallik, DCP HQ Kishore Chandra Patasani, all Zonal ACPs and Inspector in-charges of all the Police Stations and all the investigating officers participated in the deliberations of the strategy meet.