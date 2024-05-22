Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rain expected in next 2 days

Bhubaneswar: Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rain expected in next two days in Odisha said the MeT Department on Wednesday.

According to reports, a low-pressure area has formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal coast.

The low pressure in Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 24, further informed the MeT Department.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu has put all the district collectors on alert to meet any eventuality in view of the low pressure area which is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Sahu has asked the collectors to closely watch the system and monitor and strictly follow the advice issued for the fishermen. He also directed them to keep the district administration alert and in readiness to meet any eventuality.

The SRC also advised the fishermen not to venture into the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23rd and into North Bay of Bengal from May 24th onwards. Besides, he requested the fishermen out at the sea to return to the coast before May 23.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22, 2024 and later it is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24, 2024.

“Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over central Bay of Bengal from 23rd morning. It would extend to adjoining areas of the North Bay of Bengal from 24th May, with an increase in wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over central Bay of Bengal from 23rd May and over North Bay of Bengal from 24th May, 2024 onwards,” the weather department said.

Rain likely to lash different parts of the State on May 24 and May 25 under the impact of low pressure.

