Odisha +2 results to be published on May 26

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to announce the plus 2 results on May 26, said sources. Students can check their results on the official website of CHSE Odisha.

The official notice read as follows, “Annual HS Examinations 2024 will be published on 26.05.2024 (afternoon) in Council premises. This time, we are going to publish results of Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational streams on the same day. The results will be available in www.orissaresults.nic.in.”

It is to be noted here that the evaluation of answer papers of students who had appeared for the CHSE exams began from March 22. The evaluation shall be a combination of both online and offline mode. For Science, Commerce, MIL and other languages will be done online and for Arts and vocational subjects it will be done in offline mode.

The first phase of Plus 2 exams evaluation began from March 22 and continued till April 2 and the second phase started from April 4 and will continued till April 15, 2024. Sources said, the Odisha plus 2 result is likely to be published by the last week of May.

CHSE has decided to bring in 15,000 examiners for the evaluation process amid tight security arrangements. In view of the severe summer heat, drinking water and related facilities had been provided in all the evaluation centers on behalf of the district education authorities.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had announced earlier that the results of Plus II examination for Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational will be announced on the same date, informed CHSE examination controller Ashok Nayak. The Plus II examination concluded on March 20, 2024.