Section 144 clamped in 7 assembly seats in Cuttack, see details here

Cuttack: There has been promulgation of Section 144 CrPC in seven assembly seats in Cuttack District said reports on Wednesday. The order prohibits public meetings, rallies, use of loudspeaker, display of arms and ammunition, unlawful assembly of five persons or more within the 200 meter of polling premises. This has been done for the free and fair conduct of polls.

Section 144 has been clamped in order to ensure free, fair, peaceful conduct of elections and strict compliance/adherence to the instructions and rules laid down by the Election Commission of India and in exercise of the power conferred upon u/s 144 of CrPC, 1973 .

Reports say Arindam Dakua, IAS, District Magistrate and Collector, Cuttack has promulgated prohibitory order banning the following activities from 05:00 pm of May 23, 2024 (for all areas falling under 87- Badamba AC, 88- Banki AC, 89- Athagarh AC, 90- Barabati- Cuttack AC, 91-Choudwar- Cuttack AC, 93-Cuttack- Sadar AC) till 6:00 am of May 26, 2024.

The following acts are prohibited in and around 7 seats in Cuttack namely:

1. Unlawful assembly of 5 persons or more within the 200 meter of polling premises and holding of public meetings/rallies.

2. Use of Loudspeakers.

3. Parking of vehicles within 200 meter of polling station except for authorized personnel carrying out Government duty.

4. Residual posters/electioneering materials within the 200 meter of polling premises.

5. Announcement of results as to exit polls until the last date of last elections of the General Elections-2024.

6. Presence of electors or campaigners who are not voters of the constituencies in the district.

Any person who contravenes this order shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section-188 of IPC and other relevant provisions of law. The emergent nature of case and circumstances do not permit serving of notice to the concerned in due time and hence this order is passed ex parte U/S 144(2) of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.