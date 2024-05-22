Intruders caught on AI camera in Odisha’s Simlipal Tiger Reserve

Simlipal: In a shocking revelation, intruders were caught on AI camera in Odisha’s Simlipal Tiger Reserve installed by the government.

According to reports, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a post on his official X handle with the photo mentioning, “AI enabled camera sends the real time picture at 11.30am. The intruders are apprehended in next few minutes. Securing Simlipal Tiger Reserve…”

It is worth mentioning that the Government of Odisha decided to use AI cameras in the Simlipal Tiger Reserve to track illegal activities, poaching and forest fire in the area.

The X users have shown delight and given positive reviews about the fact that AI cameras are being used in the forest reserve. The X post has garnered as many as 60K views and 96 retweets and 1k likes.

The user have said, “Awesome work… AI enabled camera, wish to know more if that info can be shared?” “AI cameras ? Never heard. Wow. Happy to see India is so fast in adopting the AI tech in various fields,” said another expressing his sheer delight. Another X user wrote, “Awesome.. Smart technological implementation by Odisha govt.” Many other users have said “great work”

Read and see the X post by the IFS officer here:

AI enabled camera sends the real time picture at 11.30am. The intruders are apprehended in next few minutes.

Securing Simlipal Tiger Reserve 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rnivfn2b5h — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 20, 2024

