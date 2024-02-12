Commissionerate Police arrests 3 persons with 300 Kgs of ganja

Bhubaneswar: In a continuous effort to combat the narcotics trade within the twin cities of the commissionerate, the Special Crime Unit has successfully unearthed a syndicate of Cannabis Trafficker who were operating interstate. In this connection three persons have been arrested with a huge consignment of Cannabis weighing 300 Kgs worth of Rs 30 lakhs have also been seized from their possession.

Besides, the Special Crime Unit of the Commissionerate Police has also seized one Ford Endeavour and Chevrolet AVEO Car used in such illegal transportation. A case under NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is going on.

Operation and investigation:

The Narcotics wing of the Special Crime Unit, led by Sanjeev Satpathy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.K.Hariprasad, ACP, along with Inspector Santoshini Behera , Insp. Soumyaranjan Biswal, SI Tapana Swain and the dedicated team, were constantly working on an input regarding transportation of Cannabis from Chitrakonda of Malkangiri via Vizag on NH-16 to Jharkhand and Kolkata.

Based on reliable information on 11.2.24, the crime unit team at 12.30 PM conducted blocking on NH-16 near Pitapali to detain two car such as one Ford Endevor WB- 02-Y-2897 and a Chevrolet AVEO Car OR-02-AP-5353 in which the traffickers would bring the cannabis. But the two car defying the police blocking sped on NH-16 towards Cuttack. The Crime Unit team who were aware of such activity, immediately chased the two cars and could detain them near Pahala and detained the two vehicle with three persons who are responsible for such trafficking. The persons arrested are

(1) Rajesh Das (34), S/O- Lt. Sudhir Das, Vill- Old Sonari Das Basti, P.S- Sonari, Dist- East Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

(2) Ravi Shankar Das (41), S/O- Lt. Madhusudan Das, Vill- Old Sonari Das Basti. P.S- Sonari, Dist- East Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

(3) Law Kishore Prasad Sahadev S/o- Lt. Amarendra Prasad Sahadev At- 223 A/B Khutadin Sonari, P.S- Sonari, Dist- East Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

From these three suspects a substantial amount of 300 Kgs of Cannabis(Ganja) two vehicles used in transportation of the contraband such as, Ford Endeavour WB-02-Y-2897 and a Chevrolet AVEO Car OR-02-AP-5353, cash of Rs 14,000 and three mobile phones have been seized. The vehicles were specially designed and fabricated with different secrets chamber which were used to hide the cannabis inside the car. The details of the ownership and their involvement in this illegal business is under investigation.

The leader of this syndicate is Ravi Shankar Das, who has acquired many high end cars which he usually uses for such illegal transportation of cannabis. Out of the fleet of cars, two cars have been seized in this case.

Further investigation regarding involvement of other accused persons in this trafficking is under investigation by SCU. It is suspected that an organized racket of Cannabis.

Traffickers, who are operating interstate are involved in such illegal business. The three accused persons have been produced before the Court today and have been remanded to jail custody. The SCU has prayed the Court for three days police remand of the accused persons for collection of further evidence in this case.