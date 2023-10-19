Angul: Odisha Vigilance arrests JE in DA case

Angul: The Odisha Vigilance Department has arrested Prasanna Kumar Pani, a Junior Engineer (JE) in Angul district for possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA) worth crores.

He is associated as Technical Consultant with the Samagra Sikhya Abhiyan, working at the office of the Block Education Officer (BEO) in Pallahara of Odisha’s Angul district. Pani’s arrest comes in connection with the possession of assets that he could not adequately account for.

According to sources, the Odisha Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at five different locations linked to Prasanna Kumar Pani and his family members on Wednesday. During these searches, investigators uncovered a substantial amount of disproportionate assets, estimated to be worth crores of rupees.

The seized assets include five buildings, three of which are multi-storeyed structures, and one flat located in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, 26 plots of land, deposits totalling over Rs 64.18 lakh, and a significant amount of cash, amounting to Rs 3.33 lakh, were found during the raid.

Prasanna Kumar Pani is set to be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday. Further investigation is underway.

