Accident In Balasore On Prathamashtami; Father Dead, Mother And Brother Critical

By WCE 2

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a man has been killed, his wife and son are being said to be critical under Sikharpur police limits in Jaleswar block of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to reports, the family had gone to their daughter’s house to give her goodies for ‘Prathamashtami’, a festival which celebrated the first born of a family.

The accident took place while they were returning. The father died on the spot and has been identified as Sunil Mandal. His wife and son have been admitted to the nearby hospital and are critical.

Further details are awaited.

 

