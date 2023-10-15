7 hyva trucks seized, 6 arrested for illegally mining sand in Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: Jharpokharia police in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district seized as many as seven hyva trucks and arrested six persons for illegally mining sand on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal mining of sand, a team of Jharpokharia police under the Saraskana tehsil of the district conducted a raid on the banks of Subarnarekha River near Sirsa and Pandra villages, informed Jharpokharia police station IIC Suchismita Das.

The IIC further said that the cops’ team waylaid seven hyva trucks while they were trying to flee from the spot with great speed. During inspection, police found out that the seven vehicles and the drivers were mining the sand illegally, following which the vehicles were seized and their drivers were arrested. However, one of the drivers managed to escape from the spot.

Police also seized six mobile phones from the six drivers of the hyva trucks, added Suchismita Das.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Also Read: International White Cane Day Observed In Bhubaneswar