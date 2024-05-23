Naveen Patnaik worked with the guru of your guru: Pandian reminds Assam CM for disrespecting Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian today came down heavily on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘disrespecting’ his Odsiha counterpart Naveen Patnaik.

While addressing a public meeting in Nimapara Assembly constituency in Puri district today, Pandian said that several big leaders are coming to Odisha from outside and are disrespecting the Chief Minister in rude language. The Chief Minister of Assam is one among them who disrespects the Odisa CM.

“I would like to tell him that Naveen Babu has worked with your Guru’s Guru. Naveen Babu was a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee’s government, and you were practising law at that time,” Pandian reminded the Assam CM.

The BJD leaders also said advised the Assam Chief Minister to learn humility and culture from the people of Odisha. “As Odisha never disrespects the guests I don’t want to say much. May the Lord Jagannath bless him with good sense,” Pandian prayed.

It is to be noted here that Assam Chief Minister had alleged that the Odisha Chief Minister is now in some hostage situation and nobody knows whether the CM here is unwell, good or what he is thinking. He (Patnaik) only speaks whatever Pandian gives him in writing.

