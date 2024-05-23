7 Naxalites killed by security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At least seven Naxalites were killed following an encounter with security personnel in a forest along Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh today.

According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar, the encounter took when a joint team of security personnel – the District Reserve Guard from Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bastar districts, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force – was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

The anti-Naxal operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres from Maoists’ Indravati Area Committee and Platoon No. 16, the SP said adding that the Naxals fired at the security personnel and when the latter retaliated the at least seven Naxalites were gunned down.

The SP further said that a total of seven firearms also have been recovered from the encounter site.

