International White Cane Day observed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: “International White Cane Day” dedicated to visually-impaired persons was observed by Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Department of Odisha government today.

Celebrating the achievements of visually-impaired persons, an awareness rally was flagged off by Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of SSEPD at State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) in which visually-impaired students along with general public participated.

While speaking on the occasion, Panda underlined the importance of the day and said that white stick with red stripes is used to make it more noticeable for easy and free movement of visually-impaired persons. He also said that the State government has successfully implemented “Accessible India” scheme for better mobility of PwDs.

The participants of the rally used placards to circulate the messages on the importance of white-sticks. Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary of the Department emphasized on collective effort to enhance safety, security and independence of visually-impaired people.

Among others Dillip Kumar Ray, the Director-cum-Spl. Secretary, Santosh Kumar Pradhan, the Additional Secretary, Rashmi Mishra, the Deputy Secretary along with officers of the Department and representatives of different NGOs were present in the programme.

Odisha Association for the Blind in collaboration with SVNIRTAR, Ananda Charitable Trust, Sightsavers India, Shantidham Foundation organised an awareness meeting.

White cane is a tool of safety and independence of blind persons which is recognized by UN, said the speakers. The also spoke that visually-impaired persons are able to see and analyze truth and beauty trough their hearts.

Cine-actors Pruthwiraj Satapathy, Naina Das, Chandan Kar encouraged the students present in the meeting to grow and glow in their future.

Sannyasi Kumar Behera, Visually-Impaired Administrator and President of the Association chaired over the programme while Sri Dillip Kumar Ray, Director-cum-Special Secretary, Santosh Kumar Pradhan, Additional Secretary, Major Dr. Kalpana Das and representatives of different organizations attended the meeting.

About 500 white canes were distributed among visually-impaired persons and an awareness rally proceeded to Master Canteen Square.