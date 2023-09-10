6 gamblers arrested in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district, cash and bike seized

As many as six gamblers were arrested and cash and bike were seized from their possession in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

6 gamblers arrested in Bhanjanagar
Credit: IANS (Representational Image)

Bhanjanagar police of the district today conducted a raid after getting an input about a gambling den at Binjhagiri village and arrested the gamblers from the spot.

Apart from arresting the six gamblers, police also seized 32 thousand rupees in cash, 11 mobiles and 3 motorcycles from the possessions of gambling den.

Each of the arrested persons will be produced before the court after their medical examinations, informed sources.

Police said that such raid will be conducted in the locality to check such illegal activities and those who are found operating or involved in gambling will be arrested and sent to the jail.

The villagers under the  Bhanjanagar police station limits have been requested to provide information if such illegal activities are being carried out, if any.

