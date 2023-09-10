Odisha: After MLA & Minister, now BJD MP targets Saumyarjan Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: After the MLA and Minister, now Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik has targeted senior party leader and Khandapada MLA Saumyarjan Patnaik for criticizing the party and targeting 5T secretary V K Pandian’s visit to different parts of Odisha.

While speaking to the media persons today, Amar Patnaik said, everyone knows who is Saumyarjan Patnaik and what is his stand or intention. Even everyone knows why he is doing this.

Being in the party and defaming the party is not good, this is not acceptable and the people of Odisha will not accept either, the BJD MP said.

However, Saumyarjan’s response to Amar Patnaik’s comment is yet to be received.

It is to be noted here that Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahoo had targeted Saumyarjan Patnaik saying the latter has been disoriented for the last few months and blackmailing the BJD as he has not received any Ministerial post.

Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak also joined Sahoo and trained his gun at the Khandapada MLA for his alleged statements against the State ruling party.

The party MLA, MP and Minister targeting Saumyarjan Patnaik shows that his conflict with BJD is gradually growing.