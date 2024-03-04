34 DEOs, ADEOs transferred and given new posting, check details

Bhubaneswar: A total of 34 DEOs and ADEOs have been transferred and given new appointments by the School & Mass Education Department of the Odisha government.

According to the notification, Biswajit Ghose, the DEO-cum-DPC of Puri has been transferred as Joint Director, DSE(O) while Purna Ch. Bariha, the DEO-cum-DPC, Rayagada has been transferred as Joint Director, DSE(O).

Likewise, Pradosh Kumar Nayak, the DEO-cum-DPC, Gajapati transferred as Dy. Director, OSEPA.

Check list of the transfer and appointment of other official Odisha Education Services (OES) (School Branch) Officers: