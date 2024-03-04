The news is by your side.

34 DEOs, ADEOs transferred and given new posting, check details

By Subadh Nayak
DEOs and ADEOs transferred in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: A total of 34 DEOs and ADEOs have been transferred and given new appointments by the School & Mass Education Department of the Odisha government.

According to the notification, Biswajit Ghose, the DEO-cum-DPC of Puri has been transferred as Joint Director, DSE(O) while Purna Ch. Bariha, the DEO-cum-DPC, Rayagada has been transferred as Joint Director, DSE(O).

Likewise, Pradosh Kumar Nayak, the DEO-cum-DPC, Gajapati transferred as Dy. Director, OSEPA.

Check list of the transfer and appointment of other official Odisha Education Services (OES) (School Branch) Officers:

  • Ramachandra Nahak, the DEO-cum-DPC, transferred as Koraput Joint Director, OSEPA
  • Pabitra Mohan Sahoo ADEO, Ganjam transferred as ADEO, Kalahandi
  • Niranjan Sahoo, the Joint Director, DEE(O) transferred as Joint Director, OSEPA
  • Sashi Dhara Singh, ADEO, Jajpur transferred as ADEO, Mayurbhan
  • Deepak Kumar Parhi, ADEO, Bhadrak transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Puri
  • Ajay Kumar Patra, ADEO, Angul transferred as ADEO, Jajpur
  • Snigdhda Mishra ADEO, Khurda transferred as Continue as ADEO Khurda
  • Chitaranjan Panigrahi, Dy Director, DEE (O), transferred as Joint Director, DEE(O)
  • Diptimayee Subhadarsini , ADEO, Cuttack, transferred as ADEO , Nayagarh
  • Maheswar Sahoo, the Dy. Director, OSEPA transferred as Joint Director, OSEPA
  • Mayadhar Sahu ADEO, Bhadrak transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Gajapati
  • Biswanath Sahu ADEO Nabrangpur transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Malkangiri
  • Santosh Kumar Rout ADEO, Cuttack transferred as DEO-cum DPC, Cuttack
  • Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra ADEO, Nuapada to continue as ADEO, Nuapada
  • Basanta Kumar Nayak ADEO, Nayagarh transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Rayagada
  • Temlal Dubey, the ADEO, Kalahandi transferred as Controller, BSE, Cuttack
  • Prachi Tanaya Giri, the ADEO, Balasore to continue as ADEO, Balasore
  • Jagabandhu Sahoo, the ADEO, Keonjhar transferred as ADEO Bhadrak
  • Prasanta Kumar Mohanty, the ADEO, Mayurbhanj transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Koraput
  • Sasmita Sahu, the ADEO, Dhenkanal to continue as ADEO, Dhenkanal
  • Radhakanta Gartia, the ADEO, Sonepur transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Jharsuguda
  • Pabitra Mohan Barik, the ADEO, Balasore transferred as ADEO, Mayurbhanj
  • Radhakanta Chhetri, the ADEO, Bargarh Continue as ADEO, Bargarh
  • Chitaranjan Pandey, ADEO, Malkangir transferred as ADEO, Ganjam
  • Krutibash Barik, ADEO, Jajpur to continue as ADEO Jajpur
  • Nityananda Barik, ADEO Mayurbhanj transferred as ADEO, Keonjhar
  • Mousumi Sahoo Dy. Controller, BSE transferred as Joint Director, OAVS
  • Mamata Mishra ADEO, Puri to continue as ADEO, Puri
  • Rajesh Kumar Pradhan, the ADEO, Ganjam to continue as ADEO, Ganjam
  • Chhatrapati Sahu ADEO, Bargarh transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Nabarangpur
  • Sonamika Ray ADEO, Cuttack to continue as ADEO,Cuttack

