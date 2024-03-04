34 DEOs, ADEOs transferred and given new posting, check details
Bhubaneswar: A total of 34 DEOs and ADEOs have been transferred and given new appointments by the School & Mass Education Department of the Odisha government.
According to the notification, Biswajit Ghose, the DEO-cum-DPC of Puri has been transferred as Joint Director, DSE(O) while Purna Ch. Bariha, the DEO-cum-DPC, Rayagada has been transferred as Joint Director, DSE(O).
Likewise, Pradosh Kumar Nayak, the DEO-cum-DPC, Gajapati transferred as Dy. Director, OSEPA.
Check list of the transfer and appointment of other official Odisha Education Services (OES) (School Branch) Officers:
- Ramachandra Nahak, the DEO-cum-DPC, transferred as Koraput Joint Director, OSEPA
- Pabitra Mohan Sahoo ADEO, Ganjam transferred as ADEO, Kalahandi
- Niranjan Sahoo, the Joint Director, DEE(O) transferred as Joint Director, OSEPA
- Sashi Dhara Singh, ADEO, Jajpur transferred as ADEO, Mayurbhan
- Deepak Kumar Parhi, ADEO, Bhadrak transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Puri
- Ajay Kumar Patra, ADEO, Angul transferred as ADEO, Jajpur
- Snigdhda Mishra ADEO, Khurda transferred as Continue as ADEO Khurda
- Chitaranjan Panigrahi, Dy Director, DEE (O), transferred as Joint Director, DEE(O)
- Diptimayee Subhadarsini , ADEO, Cuttack, transferred as ADEO , Nayagarh
- Maheswar Sahoo, the Dy. Director, OSEPA transferred as Joint Director, OSEPA
- Mayadhar Sahu ADEO, Bhadrak transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Gajapati
- Biswanath Sahu ADEO Nabrangpur transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Malkangiri
- Santosh Kumar Rout ADEO, Cuttack transferred as DEO-cum DPC, Cuttack
- Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra ADEO, Nuapada to continue as ADEO, Nuapada
- Basanta Kumar Nayak ADEO, Nayagarh transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Rayagada
- Temlal Dubey, the ADEO, Kalahandi transferred as Controller, BSE, Cuttack
- Prachi Tanaya Giri, the ADEO, Balasore to continue as ADEO, Balasore
- Jagabandhu Sahoo, the ADEO, Keonjhar transferred as ADEO Bhadrak
- Prasanta Kumar Mohanty, the ADEO, Mayurbhanj transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Koraput
- Sasmita Sahu, the ADEO, Dhenkanal to continue as ADEO, Dhenkanal
- Radhakanta Gartia, the ADEO, Sonepur transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Jharsuguda
- Pabitra Mohan Barik, the ADEO, Balasore transferred as ADEO, Mayurbhanj
- Radhakanta Chhetri, the ADEO, Bargarh Continue as ADEO, Bargarh
- Chitaranjan Pandey, ADEO, Malkangir transferred as ADEO, Ganjam
- Krutibash Barik, ADEO, Jajpur to continue as ADEO Jajpur
- Nityananda Barik, ADEO Mayurbhanj transferred as ADEO, Keonjhar
- Mousumi Sahoo Dy. Controller, BSE transferred as Joint Director, OAVS
- Mamata Mishra ADEO, Puri to continue as ADEO, Puri
- Rajesh Kumar Pradhan, the ADEO, Ganjam to continue as ADEO, Ganjam
- Chhatrapati Sahu ADEO, Bargarh transferred as DEO-cum-DPC, Nabarangpur
- Sonamika Ray ADEO, Cuttack to continue as ADEO,Cuttack